Steven Fletcher the hero as Wrexham see off Notts County to boost League Two promotion hopes - with top two BOTH losing on perfect weekend for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side
Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher scored the only goal of the game as Phil Parkinson's side beat rivals Notts County 1-0 in League Two.
- Wrexham edged win thanks for Fletcher's decisive finish
- Okonkwo made big saves & McGoldrick goal ruled out
- Promotion hopes boosted as Stockport & Mansfield lose