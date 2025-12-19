+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
State of the USMNT - Attacking Midfielders: Christian Pulisic is a no-doubter, but will Gio Reyna and Diego Luna join him?

With the 2026 World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at the state of the attacking players vying for spots next summer.

These days, top-level soccer is increasingly fluid. Wingers tuck inside and function like midfielders, while strikers drop deep and act as creators. Nowhere is that evolution clearer than at No. 10, a role that has morphed dramatically and looks very different from what it did a few decades ago.

Despite those shifts and tweaks, the objective remains the same: put the ball in the back of the net. Attacking players, regardless of where they line up, are asked to contribute to that end. For those operating behind the striker, whether centrally or out wide, the mandate is clear: create.

That's what this group of players will be tasked with doing for the U.S. men's national team. Mauricio Pochettino's team has a top group of attacking creators, led, of course, by Christian Pulisic, who is making his case for that "world-class" label with Milan.

Pulisic aside, though, there are a variety of different skillsets and profiles throughout this USMNT pool. Some wide players can stretch the lines. The are technical players who can break lines. There are do-it-all bundles of energy that can unsettle an opponent through effort and skill. This group has a little bit of all of that, and it'll be up to Pochettino to sort through it and set up a World Cup squad.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: attacking midfielders

    The Starters: Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman

    His partner situation may be fluid, but Pulisic’s is not. He will start every match when fit - and even some when he isn’t, depending on the occasion. He remains that important to this USMNT group, and despite everything that has changed over the past year, his status has not, reinforced by his performances at club level with AC Milan.

    Next to him, however, the picture is less settled - and that debate may have shifted based on the USMNT’s World Cup group-stage opponents in Paraguay, Australia, and a team to be determined. The U.S. won't be bunkering in against any of those three and, realistically, could be expected to have a decent amount of the ball in each group stage game. 

    As a result, there is plenty of logic to suggest that Tillman could be the guy to play in that second attacking midfield role. His run at the Gold Cup seemingly transformed his confidence, and he's had a pretty good start to life at Bayer Leverkusen. Tillman, then, is one to keep an eye on, particularly if he goes on a run with his club.

    The Backups: Weston McKennie, Diego Luna, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah

    Weston McKennie is the wild card here as he's able to play both in defensive midfield and attack. Pochettino has played him higher up and seems to believe that that's the way to get the best out of him. Given McKennie’s ability to influence the game in the final third, that argument carries weight. He isn’t a player you tether to a single spot; he’s one you free to roam and affect the game in ways few others can.

    Gio Reyna, too, presents a unique option. No one has ever been about to doubt his talent, but the best ability has always been availability, and Reyna hasn't always been available. He seems to be now. Currently getting a run of games fresh off a standout USMNT window in November, Reyna is right back in the USMNT picture and, given his ability, he could be even more than "in the picture" soon.

    As for Diego Luna, he remains one of the faces of this Pochettino era due to his combination of effort, attitude, and, most importantly, ability. Luna has the right mentality, but also the right skillset to truly help the USMNT, even if it is off the bench. 

    You can also lump Weah into this group, too. If the U.S. does use wingers, Weah will surely be the one, although he also factors into the wingback discussion, too.

    In The Mix: Brenden Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Alejandro Zendejas

    There are real arguments for each of these three guys to be included, but Pochettino won't be able to include all of them. It is a numbers game, after all.

    Brenden Aaronson is playing consistently with Leeds in the Premier League, and, for much of the USMNT's history, that would be enough to qualify for an automatic spot with the USMNT. But Pochettino has shown he's more concerned about fit than where a player lines up. But Aaronson still has plenty of merit. He's playing at a higher level than most others in this pool and continues to offer the energy and effort that many use to define him.

    Jack McGlynn, meanwhile, hasn't been playing due to injury, but will be back soon to start the MLS season. What McGlynn offers is unique: an unbelievable left foot. He scored a stunner against one potential World Cup opponent in Turkey and, even if starting isn't in the cards, could be a good supersub in midfield if the U.S. needs to create a goal out of nowhere.

    As for Alejandro Zendejas, he's a complete attacking midfielder, one who has shown both creativity and leadership with Club America. The microscope at that particular club is unlike anything most players deal with, which does prepare a player well for a potential World Cup.

    For the Future: Paxten Aaronson, Cavan Sullivan

    In the short-term future, the player to keep an eye on is the younger Aaronson, Paxten, who admittedly doesn't seem to be in the picture at the moment. His move to the Colorado Rapids remains an interesting one, though. If he starts the MLS season hot, who knows? And, even if he doesn't, he's still just 22 and seemingly has plenty of potential to grow, particularly as "the guy" in Colorado.

    As for Cavan Sullivan, he's almost certainly a long way away. Still just 16, there's still a lot of growing and maturing to do. However, he stood out at the U-17 World Cup and could be in line for more MLS minutes next season. The 2026 World Cup is almost too soon, but what happens with him on the road to 2030? 

    The Big Picture

    This group is central to the USMNT’s World Cup hopes. To win at a World Cup, teams must be able to create chances - often from nothing. The question is whether this group can do that, producing the moments of magic that define matches and, ultimately, a World Cup run.

    Talent-wise, absolutely. Pulisic is at the peak of his powers. Tillman and Luna were great this summer. McKennie is a unicorn, and Reyna is, if fit, a chance-creator unlike any in the pool. There are options here, all providing different sorts of playstyles. That's a good thing, as it gives Pochettino options, but also forces the USMNT coach into some tough decisions.

    Those are the good decisions, though. Ultimately, this is a group that can and should inspire confidence, particularly if all of these players continue to play well leading into the summer.