Wild stat shows Arsenal took over THIRTY MINUTES to restart play in win over Brighton
Indeed, according to statistics from Opta, Arsenal took a cumulative total of 30 minutes and 51 seconds to restart play against Brighton. This remarkable figure represents their highest total time spent on restarts in any Premier League match this season. To put that into perspective, roughly a full third of the match’s traditional ninety minutes was consumed purely by the time it took the north Londoners to get the ball back into active play. The delays were meticulously spread across various dead-ball situations, with the Gunners heavily managing the clock over corners, goal-kicks, throw-ins, and free-kicks. By deliberately slowing down these routine transitions, Arsenal effectively shattered the rhythm of the game, suffocating Brighton's momentum and frustrating the home crowd at the Amex.
Hurzeler blasts Gunners’ dark arts
"I think there was only one team that tried to play football today... I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way. I want to do well. I want my players to keep improving, keep playing football on the pitch," Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler fumed after the final whistle. The Seagulls manager was left exasperated by the tactical conduct of the league leaders, claiming that his side were the only team interested in playing a fair game as the clock was drained by the visitors.
The 33-year-old did not hold back in his assessment of the modern game's reliance on pauses, stating: "In the end, of course, every team will manage and waste time, but I think there has to be a limit, and the limit has to be set by the Premier League. The limit has to be set by the referees, at the moment they just do what they want. If I would ask now everyone in the room if he really enjoyed this football game I'm sure maybe one raises his arm because he is a big Arsenal fan but besides that, no chance."
Are Arsenal really the worst offender?
The north Londoners seemingly prioritised game management, with the data suggesting Arsenal spent an average of 31.4 seconds to get the ball back into play from corners, goal-kicks, throws, and free-kicks. However, despite Hurzeler's outrage, a deeper look at the numbers tells a slightly different story about the state of the modern game. Also according to Opta, while 31.4 seconds per restart is high, it is far from an anomaly. In fact, there have been 195 instances of a team taking longer than this average to restart play in a Premier League match so far in the 2025-26 season.
Arteta brushes off the noise
The tension didn't end on the pitch, as Arteta was confronted with Hurzeler’s scathing assessment during his post-match media duties. When told that his counterpart felt Arsenal were "making their own rules" and manipulating the flow of the match, the Spaniard was quick to dismiss the complaints as a recurring theme whenever these two sides meet.
"What a surprise! No. You just go back to the previous games and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always from him," Arteta replied dismissively. The Arsenal manager seemed unbothered by the criticism, focusing instead on a result that moved his side seven points clear at the summit of the table despite Brighton dominating the shot count with 13 attempts to Arsenal's four throughout the 90 minutes.
While the debate over the 'dark arts' and time-wasting in the modern Premier League era will undoubtedly continue, the Gunners are clearly unapologetic about their methods. As long as the tactics yield results, Arsenal's focus remains firmly fixed on the title race, leaving the complaints to the opposition.
