Starting his new career? Phil Foden moves family into five-bedroom manor with own fishing lake

P. FodenManchester CityEnglandPremier League

Phil Foden and his young family have moved into a new five-bedroom manor which has its own fishing lake.

  • Foden moved to a new home
  • The sprawling property has its own fishing lake
  • Man City star wants to take up fishing post-retirement
