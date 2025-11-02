+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'Standing together after a painful defeat' - Miami manager Javier Mascherano frustrated after loss to Nashville SC, forcing Game 3 in playoffs

Nashville managed to withstand the power of Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, earning a 2-1 victory on Saturday night to force a decisive third game in their MLS playoff first-round series. They took advantage of their home crowd and a strong start to contain Las Garzas, who came close to equalizing late in the match through their Argentine captain.

  • Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Mascherano questions referee decisions

    Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano voiced his frustration after his team’s 2-1 loss to Nashville SC, criticizing the officiating and the decision not to consult VAR on a penalty conceded by goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo.

    “I’d rather not comment on the refereeing,” Mascherano said. “I know how the system works, and I don’t want to give anyone an excuse to come after me. But I’m surprised they didn’t go to VAR - the tool is there, and I don’t understand why they didn’t use it.”

    • Advertisement
  • Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Tough blow for the Herons

    Looking ahead to next week’s decisive third match for a spot, Mascherano called on his players to channel their frustration.

    “We have to swallow the anger and carry it with us all week so we can release it next Saturday,” he said.

    The Argentine manager also said his side lacked sharpness in attack, particularly when trying to connect with star forward Lionel Messi, who once again found the net against Nashville but couldn’t prevent the loss.

    “We couldn’t find Leo in good positions in the first half - we weren’t precise in the final-third, and credit to the opponent for that,” he said. “In the second half, even though they sat back, we managed to create a few more chances.”

  • Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Time focus on the decisive Game 3

    Despite the setback, Mascherano emphasized that the team must regroup quickly and focus on what he called the most important match of the season.

    “In tough moments like this, that’s when I want to be closest to my players,” he said. “It’s about standing together after a painful defeat.”

  • Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    The decisive third leg will be played on Nov. 8, at Chase Stadium, where the Herons will look to reach the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in club history.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
New York City FC crest
New York City FC
NYC