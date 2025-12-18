Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Spurs eye deal for Brazilian wonderkid Rayan as Real Madrid prepare offer worth €50m
Transfer battle on the cards
Spurs have been tracking Rayan closely for months, encouraged by his rapid development and consistent end product. Yet according to O Dia, the north London club may soon find themselves outflanked by Madrid, who are considering a bid in the region of €50 million (£44m/$59m) as they reassess their attacking options ahead of the next transfer window. Los Blancos view Rayan as a serious alternative following Endrick’s impending loan move to Lyon. A potential €50m offer would significantly raise the stakes. That figure exceeds the €40m valuation first mentioned when Tottenham’s interest became public, underlining how rapidly Rayan’s stock has risen.
Spurs’ scouting work and strategic patience
Tottenham, for their part, have not rushed into formal negotiations. According toNT Vascaínos, assistant coach Matt Wells and scout Alex Fraser have conducted extensive analysis of Rayan’s performances, including a close review of his recent outing against Fluminense. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with Tottenham impressed by his movement, composure in front of goal and tactical intelligence. Despite that admiration, Spurs are proceeding cautiously. Vasco da Gama remain firmly in control of the player’s future and have little incentive to accelerate discussions. The Brazilian club recently tied Rayan down to a contract extension running until 2028, inserting a hefty €80m (£70m/$92m) release clause that effectively hands them leverage in any talks.
Barcelona watching closely as well
According to Sport, sporting director Deco has been following Rayan’s rise carefully, with his recent form catching the eye once again. Deco’s admiration for the player is longstanding; during his earlier scouting work for Barcelona, he had reportedly recommended Rayan when the forward was just 15. Despite those links, Rayan is understood to have no desire to move during the January window. His immediate focus remains on continuing his development at Vasco, where regular minutes and responsibility have accelerated his growth. A place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for next summer’s World Cup is said to be a major personal objective, after which a move to Europe would be reassessed.
Financial muscle gives Tottenham hope
Tottenham’s confidence in the market has been bolstered by a significant financial boost. Earlier in the campaign, the club confirmed a £100m equity injection from majority shareholders, the Lewis family trust, strengthening Spurs’ position as they plan for long-term success. Club executives see the investment as an opportunity to compete more aggressively for elite talent, particularly young players capable of shaping the team’s future. Rayan fits that profile perfectly, and Spurs remain hopeful that their structured approach and clear pathway could appeal to the player when the time comes.
"We are pleased to announce that our majority shareholder, the Lewis family trust, has, through ENIC Sports & Development Holdings Ltd (“ENIC”), injected £100 million of new capital into the Club," a statement read on Tottenham's official website.
"This equity injection will further strengthen the Club’s financial position and equip the Club’s leadership team with additional resources to continue the focus on driving long-term sporting success. This additional capital is part of the Lewis family’s ongoing commitment to the Club and its future."
Whereas, non-executive chairman Peter Charrington said: "As I stated a few weeks ago, our focus is on stability and empowering the management team to deliver on the Club’s ambitions. I know the Lewis family are also ambitious for the future. Today’s capital commitment reflects that ambition and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that Vinai and his team are supported in the best way possible to take this Club forward."
Tottenham return to Premier League action this weekend against Liverpool, while Real Madrid face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu before the Christmas break.
