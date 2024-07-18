'A very special night' - David Beckham congratulates Robert Taylor and Drake Callender as Inter Miami duo become first players to reach 100 appearances in Herons history
David Beckham has congratulated Drake Callender and Robert Taylor on making Inter Miami history as the first players to reach 100 appearances.
- Expansion franchise joined MLS in 2020
- Now have Messi & Suarez in their squad
- Record books being rewritten in Florida