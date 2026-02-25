Goal.com
'If the Spanish don't want him, send him back!' - Kylian Mbappe's critics at Real Madrid told to stop 'exaggerating' by France icon

Kylian Mbappe’s start to life at Real Madrid has been anything but smooth, but France legend Christophe Dugarry believes the criticism directed at the forward has reached levels of absurdity. Since his high-profile move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has found himself under the microscope as Los Blancos struggle for consistent form. However, Dugarry has leaped to the defence of his compatriot, suggesting that the finger-pointing at the superstar is a convenient distraction from deeper issues within the squad.

  • Straight-talking legend slams ‘unfair’ Mbappé scrutiny

    Dugarry, who enjoyed a distinguished career and earned the reputation of a straight-talker, voiced his frustrations during a recent appearance on RMC Sport. He argued that the narrative surrounding Mbappe is unfairly skewed and that if the Spanish giants are so dissatisfied with their marquee signing, they should simply let him return to France. The World Cup winner did not hold back in his assessment of how the Spanish capital has reacted to a few months of tactical growing pains involving their 'Galactico'. Mbappe shook off criticism in his first season at the club to finish up as La Liga's top scorer despite Madrid's failure to land a major trophy. This season, he has scored a whopping 23 goals in as many games in the top-flight, while adding an astounding 13 in just eight Champions League matches. 

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona-LaLiga EA SportsAFP

    Defending the French superstar

    The core of Dugarry's argument rests on the idea that Mbappé is being made a scapegoat for wider systemic failures at the club. “I find it quite surprising that Real Madrid’s problems are solely due to Mbappe. At some point, we have to stop exaggerating. If the Spanish don’t want him anymore, they should send him back. Maybe he’ll leave and make someone else happy, I don’t know. But I find it quite surprising, honestly. I think there are too many players at Real Madrid who aren’t Real Madrid players. They’re overrated, I’m sorry. I’ve also had the opportunity to play for big clubs. At Barcelona, I didn’t wear the shirt much, and there’s a reason for that too…”

  • Pointing the finger at the supporting cast

    Dugarry’s critique soon turned into a scathing review of specifically named first-team regulars whom he deems "not up to par" for a club of Madrid's stature. “These are clubs that aspire to stars, they’re the best, and I think there are players who aren’t up to par. They’ve been there a long time, I’m thinking of [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Arda] Guler, [Federico]Valverde, [Arelioen] Tchouaméni... [Marco] Asensio, who came out of nowhere and became a starter because there were a lot of injuries. He proved to be a good player, but he’s not a Real Madrid centre-back. Alaba is injured and only plays one week every three months; he’s not at that level.”

    The inclusion of names like Valverde and Camavinga in such a list is sure to raise eyebrows, given their popularity among the Bernabeu faithful. Yet, Dugarry believes these players have perhaps been given too much credit for past successes while failing to step up in the current era. For him, the lack of consistency across the pitch is a far greater concern than the adaptation period of a single attacking player, no matter how much that player cost or how high his profile is.

  • FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH55-REAL MADRID-JUVENTUSAFP

    Questioning the recruitment strategy

    Beyond individual performances, the former striker also took aim at Florentino Perez’s recent transfer policy, suggesting that the club has prioritised financial opportunism over pure quality. “I get the impression that they signed a lot of players with contracts about to expire because they had fewer resources available. When you play for clubs like that, you have to prove you’re a great player over a season, lead your team, be decisive; that’s the difference between the level we experience daily in our national leagues and that of Real Madrid.”

    This assessment points to a perceived watering down of the "Madrid DNA," where simply being a good player is no longer enough to satisfy the demands of the world's most successful club. As Real Madrid continues to navigate their post-Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema transition, Dugarry's words echo a growing sentiment that the squad's balance is off. 

