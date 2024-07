This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)Getty Images 'How tough was that?!' - Spain & Man City Rodri hails La Roja for triumphing over some of the world's best en route to Euro 2024 glory at England's expense RodriSpainSpain vs EnglandEnglandEuropean Championship Rodri expressed how difficult Spain's run to Euro 2024 glory was after helping his nation beat England in the final. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodri helps Spain win Euro 2024

Overcame top nations on route

Named Player of the Tournament Article continues below