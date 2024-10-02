Spain stars Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas & Aitana Bonmati to feature in Netflix documentary about Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda controversies which surrounded 2023 Women's World Cup triumph
Jenni Hermoso is among the Spain stars who will feature in a new Netflix documentary about the controversies involving Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Players boycotted Spain duty before 2023 World Cup
- Rubiales' kiss of Hermoso sparked more controversy
- New Netflix documentary will detail all