Son Heung-min sent packing! South Korea dumped out of the Asian Cup semi-finals by underdogs Jordan as talisman prepares to return to Tottenham

Son Heung-min sent packing! South Korea dumped out of the Asian Cup semi-finals by underdogs Jordan as talisman prepares to return to TottenhamSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesTottenham HotspurHeung-Min SonJordan vs South KoreaJordanSouth KoreaAsian CupPremier LeagueSon Heung-min is set to return to Tottenham after South Korea were dumped out of the Asian Cup semi-finals by underdogs Jordan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJordan beat South Korea 2-0 Son left distraught after Asian Cup exit Will soon head back to London from Doha