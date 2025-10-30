Son Heung-Min shines in MLS playoff debut as Nathan Ordaz seals LAFC’s Game 1 win over Austin FC
- Getty Images Sport
Ordaz seals it
LAFC took a 1-0 lead into halftime of their MLS playoff clash with Austin FC after a largely cagey opening 45 minutes. Clear chances were scarce, but the hosts looked more dangerous and went ahead in the 20th minute when Brendan Hines-Ike diverted a Ryan Hollingshead cross into his own net. Austin stayed compact defensively and showed little urgency to respond, failing to record a single shot while LAFC tallied six attempts, two on target. It was a physical first half, with 17 fouls between the sides.
Austin eventually found a way back in the 63rd minute when Jon Gallagher struck to make it 1-1, their first real threat of the night against Hugo Lloris’ goal.
But LAFC regained control late on. In the 79th minute, the Son–Denis Bouanga partnership helped create the winner, with Nathan Ordaz getting the final touch after Bouanga’s effort to restore the lead. The 2-1 victory gives the Black and Gold the upper hand heading into next Sunday’s return leg at Q2 Stadium.
Son finished the match with two shots on target, one successful dribble and connected on 86 percent of his passes.
Did you know
Since the current playoff format began, LAFC is 4-0-0 (4 wins, 0 losses) in Game 1 of Round One series.
- Getty Images Sport
The MVP
Nathan Ordaz earned MVP honors after scoring the game-winning goal. The young forward came on in the 74th minute and needed just five minutes to find the back of the net, sealing a crucial victory for the Black and Gold. Son Heung-Min also delivered a standout performance, helping create the 2-1 goal and consistently posing the biggest threat for the home side. LAFC will now head to Q2 Stadium next Sunday looking to close out the series and advance to the next round of the playoffs.
- Getty Images Sport
The big loser
Austin manager Nico Estévez will leave BMO Stadium as the night’s biggest loser. His cautious setup offered little attacking spark, and while Austin FC nearly dragged the match to penalties, their lack of ambition ultimately cost them. Despite briefly finding life through Jon Gallagher’s equalizer, Austin never looked fully in control.
A more assertive LAFC responded well after conceding, with Nathan Ordaz restoring the lead to seal a deserved 2-1 victory for Steve Cherundolo’s side — one that now puts the Black and Gold firmly in command heading into next Sunday’s return leg at Q2 Stadium.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐