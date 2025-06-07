'You brought the club's best night in decades' - Son Heung-min sends impassioned message to sacked Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou amid murmurs of Spurs player revolt after axing
Son Heung-min sent a heart-warming message to sacked Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou amid murmurs of a player revolt after his axing.
- Postecoglou fired Spurs to UEL success
- Tottenham players are not happy with his exit
- Son sent a message to the Australian