Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga run rampant as LAFC advance past Austin FC in MLS Cup Playoffs
LAFC's stars shine
The Son-Bouanga duo wreaked havoc throughout the first half and, once they got going, there was little Austin could do to stop them. It began with a Son goal in the 21st minute, and Bouanga's goal four minutes later gave the visitors a huge advantage early. The hosts were given a lifeline just a few minutes later, though, when they were awarded a penalty, but Myrto Uzuni's shot from the spot was saved by Hugo Lloris to preserve the lead.
Bouanga made them pay in the 44th minute, making it 3-0, but Austin FC did keep some hope alive heading into the halftime whistle thanks to another penalty, which was converted this time by Daniel Pereira to pull Austin FC back within two.
Unfortunately for them, that was as close as they'd get, as LAFC would see out the second half to end Austin's season. They wouldn't leave the Lone Star State without one more good measure, though, as Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to finish the game off at 4-1 while booking a date with No. 2 seed Vancouver Whitecaps in the next round.
The MVP
Son was magnificent but, somehow, DenisBouanga was actually better. With two goals and an assist to go with it, albeit one that required Son to do much of the hard work, LAFC's longtime talisman did exactly what you'd expect from a star player. It's worth remembering that this LAFC team does have two of those star players and, when they're clicking in this sort of way, it's hard to imagine any team in MLS with the quality to stop them.
The big loser
There was a pathway back for Austin FC, a route back into a game that was slipping away. That pathway, though, was fired straight into the hands of Lloris, and that was that.
Myrto Uzuni, the man who missed that spot kick, will be kicking himself for his effort. When a goalkeeper of Lloris' quality is in net, you have to make him work. Uzuni didn't do that and, moments later, the game was out of reach. Against LAFC, you need to take your chances. Uzuni, ultimately, didn't, and it's one of several reasons Austin FC's season ended.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐