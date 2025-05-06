'Something is wrong' - América coach André Jardine denounces multi-club ownership in Mexican football after León's official expulsion from Club World Cup

América and LAFC will meet in a playoff to fill the vacated spot, with the match scheduled for May 31 at BMO Stadium

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below FIFA has confirmed the match between América and LAFC

The winner will join Group D with Chelsea, Flamengo, and Espérance de Tunis

América will face Pachuca in the quarterfinals of Liga MX Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱