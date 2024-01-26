'It's a possibility he'll be sold' - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claims Joelinton may have played his final game for Magpies

'It's a possibility he'll be sold' - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claims Joelinton may have played his final game for MagpiesRichard MillsGetty JoelintonNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueEddie HoweTransfersNewcastle United boss Eddie Howe says it's a possibility Joelinton could be sold this summer amid a backdrop of financial fair play concerns.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNewcastle have FFP concernsJoelinton suffers injury blowHowe says he could leave in summer