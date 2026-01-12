Getty
'Have my smile back!' - Endrick fires winning goal for Lyon in Coupe de France clash with Lille as Real Madrid loanee enjoys dream debut
Loan move sanctioned after testing stint with Real Madrid
Endrick last found the target at club level back in April 2025, when netting for Real in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Real Sociedad. He did, however, struggle for starts under former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.
While a clean slate was presented when Xabi Alonso took the reins at the Bernabeu, unfortunate injuries did the youngster’s cause few favours. He then collected a red card towards the end of a La Liga date with Celta Vigo in December.
With fierce competition for places in Madrid being provided by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodyrgo, a transfer for Endrick was mooted several months prior to Lyon getting the green light.
They handed the South American his first outing in a Coupe de France clash with Lille. Endrick came close to finding the target in that contest when hitting the post inside five minutes. The net did bulge three minutes before half-time when a perfect pass from Corentin Tolisso allowed Endrick to fire home a left-footed volley.
Endrick played with confidence throughout, before being substituted in the 72nd minute, and appears set to enjoy a productive stint in France. He is pleased with how quickly an adjustment to life with the Ligue 1 heavyweights has been made.
Endrick rediscovers his smile at Lyon
Endrick told beIN Sports: “I’m very happy, it was my first match. The most important thing was this qualification. It was a difficult match; we knew they were a tough opponent. I thank God for the opportunities to score.
“I’m very happy to be back on the pitch and to have my smile back. It’s great, much better than I imagined. I can joke around with the whole team; I’ve gotten to know everyone well, I speak Spanish and English. I feel right at home, I’m very happy, I thank the staff, it’s really great, I thank everyone.”
Quizzed on the reasons for choosing Lyon as his next port of call, with interest having been shown in his services from across Europe, Endrick added: “The style of play. I really like it. It reminds me of Palmeiras' style when I played as a false nine. I like to help the team both defensively and offensively. I have a lot of freedom.
“I want to play in any position, I told the coach that. I want to help by playing the best way possible. I want to help the team, and I hope to do even more in the future. I think I did that tonight. Objectives? No. I want to win and triumph; the goals will come. The most important thing is that the team has to win. I want to help the team in every way. I want to contribute in any way I can. We want to win everything.”
Fonseca delighted with impact of Endrick
Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca, who deployed Endrick as a false nine and gave him license to drift across the frontline, told reporters of seeing his new recruit make an immediate impact: “After a week with us, it wasn't easy, but I think it was very positive. He scored, which is important. I think that with time, he'll improve physically and better understand the team's intentions. But it's very positive for a player who wasn't playing much. He's very explosive, very fast, and strong in one-on-one situations.”
World Cup and Real Madrid: Future targets for Endrick
Endrick has a point to prove to his parent club back in Spain, as he looks to earn a long-term future with Real Madrid. He also has World Cup ambitions to think about, with former boss Ancelotti now calling the shots with Brazil ahead of their quest for global glory this summer. Lyon will be back in action when playing host to Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
