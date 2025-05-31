'Given us all a slap in the face!' - Ex-Barcelona chief lifts lid on Ousmane Dembele's exit for PSG and says Ballon d'Or hopeful has 'taught us a lesson' O. Dembele Barcelona LaLiga Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

Ex-Barcelona director Robert Fernandez says Ousmane Dembele's performances for Paris Saint-Germain are like a "slap in the face" of the Spanish club.