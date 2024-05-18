Six reasons why Man City are set up for future WSL success even if title tilt falls short

Emma Hayes and Chelsea may well be crowned champions of England again on Saturday, but the Cityzens should be excited for the future

For a team like Manchester City to go eight years without winning a league title is almost an eternity, and it seems that wait will continue for the women’s team this weekend, unless the final day of the Women’s Super League season has a few more twists and turns in store to cap what has already been a rollercoaster of a title race.

With two games to play, it was in Man City’s hands. Liverpool did them a huge favour in beating Chelsea at the start of May, meaning the Cityzens only needed four points from those last two fixtures. But, just a few days later, that all changed in a matter of hours. First, City conceded two goals in two minutes at home to Arsenal to throw away three points, and then Chelsea took advantage by putting eight past already-relegated Bristol City. It meant the Blues overtook their title rivals in the goal difference column that will decide the destination of the WSL title if both teams win on Saturday.

It will be a disappointment if the trophy is lifted by Chelsea at Old Trafford, of all places, then, rather than by City at Villa Park, as Gareth Taylor’s side were in firm control of this battle for the crown. Yet, to step back and look at the bigger picture is to admire the huge steps forward the Manchester outfit have taken this year.

After finishing a distant 11 and nine points off top spot in the last two seasons, respectively, City are right back up there again, and all signs point to them being extremely competitive over the next few years, too, as they look to finally bring that WSL title back to the north west.