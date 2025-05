This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sir Jim Ratcliffe loses £6.5bn and quarter of total wealth one year on from Man Utd takeover as Old Trafford unrest continues Manchester United Premier League Showbiz Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly lost a quarter of his total wealth, £6.5 billion ($8.6bn), in the last year. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below INEOS acquired Red Devils stake in 2024

Cost-cutting measures have attracted criticism

Struggles being endured on & off the pitch Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League CHE MUN Match preview