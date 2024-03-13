Jim RatcliffeGetty Images
Harry Sherlock

Sir Jim Ratcliffe launches ruthless Man Utd cost-cutting exercise to leave staff fearing for their jobs

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United's staffing numbers could be cut by up to a quarter as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS seek ways to save money at Old Trafford.

  • Ratcliffe and INEOS bring in corporate restructuring firm
  • Staff left fearing for their jobs
  • United have biggest wage budget of any PL club for staff

