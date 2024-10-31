They don't understand football! Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS slammed for taking Man Utd to 'lowest point in history' as Manuel Ugarte & Matthijs de Ligt branded 'not good enough' for Red Devils
Graeme Souness has yet again hit out at Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS for leading Manchester United to “their lowest point” in history.
- Souness criticises INEOS for Man Utd job
- Targets club's top brass duo for poor decisions
- Says INEOS don't understand the sport