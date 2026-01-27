Sir David Beckham & wife Victoria make first public appearance since Brooklyn's explosive statement as Man Utd icon posts family photo without eldest son

There was understandably no sign of Brooklyn as he has taken to calling out the "controlling" behaviour of his parents on social media. The 26-year-old has endured a strained relationship with his mother and father for some time.

Having been absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations, and his knighthood in 2025, Brooklyn was nowhere to be seen as the Beckham family strutted their stuff at a glitzy red carpet gala.

Victoria has been awarded Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) recognition from the French government, with the one-time chart-topping popstar now a luxury fashion designer.

She was cheered on in Paris by her husband and three children, with an intimate ceremony taking place at the Ministry of Culture. In receiving a prestigious accolade, which recognises "major international influence" and contribution to promoting the artistic or literary fields, Victoria joins the likes of George Clooney and Jude Law on an A-list roll of honour.