Amaury Vergara Chivas 2024@Getty
Alejandro Orellana

'The solution is to sign foreign players' - Mexico legend Hugo Sánchez advises Chivas' owner Amaury Vergara to break with tradition

Liga MXCD Guadalajara

The Red and Whites haven’t lifted a Liga MX trophy since the Clausura 2017 tournament.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Club recently parted ways with head coach Espinoza after failing to qualify for the Liguilla
  • Lozano, Torrent are among the candidates being considered
  • So far, no player signings or departures have been officially announced
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta