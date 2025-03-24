Hungary v Türkiye - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A/B Play-offs Second LegGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Shots fired! Dominik Szoboszlai aims brutal playing time dig at Arda Guler after heated exchange during Hungary-Turkey clash - as Real Madrid starlet labels Liverpool man 'a joke'

D. SzoboszlaiA. GulerHungary vs TurkiyeHungaryTurkiyeUEFA Nations League A Qualification

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai aimed a dig at Turkey starlet Arda Guler after the youngster's shushing gesture against Hungary on Sunday.

  • Guler shushes Szoboszlai
  • Hungary star aims dig at midfielder
  • Turkey hero labels Liverpool star 'a joke'
