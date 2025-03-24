Shots fired! Dominik Szoboszlai aims brutal playing time dig at Arda Guler after heated exchange during Hungary-Turkey clash - as Real Madrid starlet labels Liverpool man 'a joke'
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai aimed a dig at Turkey starlet Arda Guler after the youngster's shushing gesture against Hungary on Sunday.
- Guler shushes Szoboszlai
- Hungary star aims dig at midfielder
- Turkey hero labels Liverpool star 'a joke'