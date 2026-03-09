Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Shock as Man Utd prepare £43m bid for surprise Nottingham Forest star as scouts wowed by 'direct candidate' to replace Casemiro
Red Devils identify midfield powerhouse
The Ivorian has enjoyed a stellar rise at the City Ground, catching the eye of top-tier scouts across Europe with his commanding performances in the heart of the pitch. As the club looks to navigate the post-Casemiro era, United see Sangare as an ideal successor to the Brazilian veteran. CaughtOffside claims that United scouts have been impressed by his dominance in duels and composure under pressure. His physical attributes and tactical intelligence make him a rare find in the current market.
Forest set Sangare asking price
While Nottingham Forest secured Sangare for around £30 million in 2023, they are fully aware of his skyrocketing value. The club is expected to hold out for a fairly significant profit, with reports suggesting that Forest intend to open negotiations at a higher figure, around the £43m mark.
Vitor Pereira's side find themselves in a position where at least one major sale may be required this summer to balance the books. Sangare, Elliot Anderson and Murillo are among their most valuable assets and, given that he remains under contract until 2028, United will have to pay a premium to land their possible replacement for Casemiro.
Competition for the Ivorian's signature
United are not the only side keeping tabs on Sangare, who has fully adapted to the rigors of English football. Aston Villa and West Ham are also monitoring his situation as they look to tighten up defensively, and the Hammers have even tried to sign Sangare before.
European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Liverpool have tracked him in the past, suggesting that Sangare’s profile is one that appeals to the elite clubs. However, Manchester United have the financial muscle to wrap up the move, and they may view him as a more cost-effective solution than other alternatives like Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba. Anderson, meanwhile, appears destined to join rivals Manchester City.
A transformative signing for Man Utd?
The potential arrival of Sangare could be a game-changer for whoever is appointed as the club's permanent manager in the summer, providing the defensive stability they have often lacked and allowing United's more creative talents the freedom to roam. Whether United step up their pursuit with an official offer remains to be seen, but Sangare could prove to be a transformative addition for them as they look to return to the summit of the Premier League.
