'It's a serious one' - Arne Slot confirms Liverpool star set for lengthy injury absence after Sunderland win

After losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, Liverpool invested heavily in luring Netherlands international Jeremie Frimpong away from Bayer Leverkusen. He has been sidelined since late January with a groin issue.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley has undergone surgery on a season-ending knee injury. Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has often been asked to fill in at right-back, but he missed the trip to Sunderland through suspension after picking up a straight red card late on in Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Joe Gomez, who is capable of operating across the back four, was introduced in place of Endo against Sunderland and may be asked to occupy that position for the foreseeable future. Calvin Ramsay is another option, but he has made just one appearance for the Reds this season.

Curtis Jones is another natural midfielder that has dropped back into defence at times, and he would be a better ball-playing option for Slot to consider as Liverpool look to play their way through the lines.