Pumas will host Sergio Ramos and Rayados this Sunday in Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2025

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Efraín Juárez has a record of two wins and one draw as Pumas' head coach.

Sergio Ramos has three goals in three games with Monterrey

The Auriazules are on an eight-match winless streak against Rayados. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱