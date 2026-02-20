Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Sergio Aguero aims brutal jibe at Man Utd as he explains why Pep Guardiola's City exit won't have devastating effect of Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement
Guardiola future the elephant in the room at City
Aguero won five Premier League titles in his decade at City, with three of those coming under Guardiola before the striker left for Barcelona in 2021 and soon after was forced to retire from the game due to a heart condition. Guardiola has led City to six league titles in his nine years as well as landing them their first ever Champions League crown in 2023 when they completed a treble.
The Athletic has reported that there is a growing expectation that this could be Guardiola's final season in charge of City, which has led them to consider potential successors such as Enzo Maresca. Guardiola, however, has refused to comment on the speculation, insisting he does not know what the future holds for him.
Aguero: No point speculating on Guardiola's future
Speaking via Stake, Aguero said: "Pep has repeatedly stated in recent months that he has one more year on his contract, so there's no point in speculating now about whether or not he'll leave at the end of the season."
'City more than just a great manager'
Aguero scored the most important goal in City's history against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 which delivered City's first league title in 44 years. Roberto Mancini was manager then and Aguero collected his second Premier League crown two years later in Manuel Pellegrini's first season in charge, also lifting the League Cup. And the Argentine does not fear for City's future when the serial-winning boss eventually decides to walk away.
"It's always the case that when such a successful manager leaves, there's some kind of reshuffling," added Aguero, who is City's all-time top scorer with 260 goals in 390 games in all competitions. "But I have a feeling that City will know how to replace him very well when the time comes. A club, an institution like City, a club that has established itself among the elite, is much more than just a great manager. And whoever arrives will have a solid foundation to continue growing."
City gaining on Arsenal in title race
If this is to be Guardiola's final season with City, he will be determined to go out on a high by winning a seventh Premier League title. And City are edging closer to that goal after cutting the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points with a game in hand. Arsenal have dropped points in their last two games against Brentford and Wolves while City have won their last two league matches, against Liverpool and Fulham.
Guardiola, however, has insisted he is not discussing the status of the title race with his players as there are still 12 matches left and so much can change from now until the end of the season. He said on Friday: "Newcastle is all I am concerned with. I'm not concerned with the League Cup final with Arsenal until it comes. Now it's Newcastle, rest and after Leeds. I don't know what is going to happen these next 12 games. I didn't speak one second about that with my players.
"Yesterday and the day before it was Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle. I didn't talk about the position or the table. I could not care less. It's 12 games. Ask me this question with two or three games and I will answer but 12 games left is an eternity. That is the only truth I have.
"They were nine points [in front] because we had a game in hand. When everybody has the same fixtures, and after we have the differences. Many things are going to happen until the end of the season. 70 per cent of the players are new so they don't have that experience of these kind of situations. Experience is win tomorrow."
