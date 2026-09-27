Bungler to boss! Lammens completes wild redemption arc in Rome after World Cup horror show

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens produced a match-winning display to help Belgium secure an impressive 2-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Italy in Rome. The 24-year-old shot-stopper made two crucial saves at 1-0, completing a personal turnaround after his costly error against Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Newly appointed national coach Mark van Bommel placed full trust in Lammens between the posts in Rome.

The keeper rewarded that faith with an authoritative performance to silence recent criticism.