'I've seen this movie many times before' - Xabi Alonso sacking talk no surprise but La Liga president says under-fire coach 'perfectly capable' of fixing Real Madrid crisis

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu has turned toxic in recent weeks, with Alonso's tenure reportedly hanging by a thread following a disastrous run of results in which they have won just two of their last eight matches. However, amidst the clamour for change and the swirling rumours of an imminent dismissal, the president of La Liga has stepped in to offer a calming perspective. Tebas, speaking ahead of a pivotal weekend for the Spanish giants, dismissed the panic surrounding the club, suggesting that such dramatic narratives are par for the course at Real Madrid.

When asked about Alonso’s precarious situation with his future reportedly on the line this Sunday, Tebas was defiant in his support, telling reporters: "I have seen this movie many times before. Real Madrid is a team that knows how to overcome situations. Xabi Alonso has Madrid DNA and I believe that he, the players and the club will move forward. They have had that mentality since they were children and Xabi has lived it from home."