‘What magic pill did you take?’ - Vancouver Whitecaps star Sebastian Berhalter on his rise with the USMNT

The story of Sebastian Berhalter has been told often over the last year, largely because it seems to write itself. The son of a former U.S. men’s national team coach and player, Berhalter carved out his own path in 2025, doing it his way. The Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder shined for club and country in a breakout year few saw coming, a rapid rise that felt sudden - especially given how close he once came to walking away from the game altogether.

But the part of the story that often gets overlooked is that it wasn’t sudden at all. Berhalter’s ascendancy with the USMNT may have appeared quick, but that framing misses the fuller picture. 2025 was a breakout, yes - but it was also a culmination, the payoff of a process that had been building quietly for years.

"Before last year, there were also five other years, you know? I think it's important that people know that it didn't just happen all at once," Berhalter tells GOAL at MLS Media Day. "'What did you change? What potion did you take? What magic pill did you take?' No, this has been a compound interest of work that I've been doing for my whole life. It's a journey."

The journey continues. Now, as the 2026 MLS season begins, Berhalter is on the radar. He's no longer just the son of Gregg Berhalter; he's a genuine contender for a World Cup spot, and he's earned that distinction all on his own. The compound interest has been building; the only question is if it will pay off with a call-up this summer.

That part of Berhalter's life has changed. Last year, that seemed so far away. This year, it seems significantly closer. Perceptions have changed, too, and for the better. The 24-year-old midfielder has noticed it, and he's felt it in everyday life. Yet, he didn't let outside views define him when he was at his lowest, though, which is why he says he won't let them define him at his highest, either.

"I think, on the outside, the way that people look at me has changed, but the way I do things has never changed," he says. "I think that's why I felt this year was going to come and that I expected this. I wasn't surprised. That's why I feel that next year can be even better. There are things that I want to do. I want to keep going and not play into it. People are going to say whatever. They'll say good and bad, but for me, it's just about doing what I do."