Scouting Niko
Ryan Tolmich

Scouting Niko Tsakiris: How the San Jose Earthquakes midfielder went from miracle child to the No. 10 of his hometown club

The midfielder defied all odds to merely survive, and now he's looking to make the most of the opportunities coming his way.

Every professional athlete has an "I'm not supposed to be here" story. For the most part, they're all justified. So many things in life have to go right for a person to reach that level in their sport.

Niko Tsakiris has his own version of that story. The difference is, the 20-year-old San Jose Earthquakes midfielder isn’t just fortunate to be a professional - he’s fortunate to be alive.

Long before he was handed the iconic No. 10 for his hometown team, Tsakiris was his family's miracle child. In 2004, Tsakiris' father, Shaun, was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer. One week later, his mother, Nyssa, found out she was pregnant. Doctors were worried about both Shaun and the baby. Three separate tests determined that the baby, if all went well, would be born with Down syndrome. They turned out to be false positives, but even if the baby did make it, there would almost certainly be complications

The baby made it. Tsakiris was born on Father's Day in 2005. Doctors said that the Tsakiris family was lucky to have this child survive, that this was a one-off fluke. In the years since, Tsakiris’ two siblings were born, and all three have emerged as soccer stars.

Those moments aren't lost on Tsakiris. In reality, those moments are the ones that define him and shape his views on soccer and, in truth, on life.

"I think there's just this joy," Tsakiris tells GOAL. "Nothing is guaranteed, and every day counts. With what he and my mom went through, it just gave us this whole different outlook on life...I feel like I could talk forever about it. My family's story is the coolest thing ever. Where we all are right now? For me, that's incredible."

Life, in general, is pretty incredible for Tsakiris right now. After starting to break through with both the Quakes and the U.S. U-20s in 2025, he began 2026 with two big moments. First was a new contract, one that showed the faith the club had in his growth. The second was an even bigger sign of that faith: Tsakiris was given the No. 10. Anyone who follows soccer knows what that means and the responsibility that comes with wearing that specific shirt.

It's no small thing, but also something Tsakiris embraces. He's been living under his own type of pressure his whole life, one that requires him to make the most of every chance he's given, simply because he was so close to not getting a chance at all.

"It's just put this confidence in me, and my siblings as well, where we're all in with this," he says. "The journey, the process, everyone's is different, and everyone has their own path, but good things come to those who work. 

"For me to be in the position that I am, wearing the No. 10 at the club, signing a new deal, I've put in my time. I've put in the work, and now I have an opportunity to do so. It's a reminder that good things happen to those who work. Now, everything's in front of me, and that's just really special.

GOAL sat down with Tsakiris to discuss his journey so far and where he wants that journey to take him in the coming years.

  • Where it all began

    Tsakiris was born into a soccer family. His dad played professionally, briefly in MLS and the USL A-League. His uncles played, too. Growing up, his dad was a coach, which meant that all three Tsakiris siblings were instilled with a love of the game from an early age.

    That doesn't mean that the family believed that Tsakiris would go on his own professional journey. He was no youth prodigy. In fact, his experiences with the game for most of his childhood were largely just like everyone else's.

    "My story is a little different," he says. "I played rec soccer until the age of 10. I was training with my dad and playing games on weekends and scoring goals, but it was just rec so it was different. Then you jump into the more competitive side. I've been with San Jose since I was 12, and the rec side helped with this confidence of dribbling, scoring goals and making things happen. I've just carried that with me. 'Hey, I did this over here, so let's try it over here', and it just continued to work."

    Tsakiris has spent nearly his whole life in the Bay Area, save for a stay with IMG Academy in Florida. Even as a kid, he relished the opportunity to represent his community. There was always this pride in representing his hometown.

    "There's this huge soccer community in the area and, even growing up, you feed off of that," he says. "You went to Modesto and played all of these Valley kids, and it's just a whole different feeling. You go to Palo Alto and play a game. You just get a little bit of everything here."

  San Jose Earthquakes v Sporting Kansas City

    The big break

    In 2017, he linked up with the Quakes and he hasn't looked back, signing his first professional deal with his hometown club in 2022. He made his professional debut that March, becoming the club's third-youngest debutant. As someone who grew up in the area and grew up with the Quakes, the meaning of that isn't lost on Tsakiris.

    "My first year, I was 16 and it was so fresh," Tsakiris recalls with a laugh. "It was all brand new. You're like a puppy out there and everyone's just so happy to see you on the field. There's really no expectation. Now, with me signing this new deal, a new number, new contract, the feeling is different. There's expectations and pressure there, but I still have my family and friends there to support." 

    Those family and friends have gotten a front row seat to watch Tsakiris grow. Heading into the 2026 season, the midfielder made 61 MLS appearances for the Quakes, including 33 starts. 

    This offseason, the club underwent a period of change. Stars Cristian Espinoza and Chicho Arango left the club. German international Timo Werner was brought in. However, one of the club's key initiatives was also to empower Tsakiris, who was given that new contract, the No. 10, and a new level of confidence to start what could be a breakthrough season.

    "The club said, 'Hey, you're going to have a bigger role', but I wasn't sure what that looked like," he says. "My role last year wasn't anything close to what it is this year. My expectation wasn't to be the No. 10, but coming into preseason, I knew I had a real opportunity in front of me, and I wanted to make the most of it. It's amazing to have the confidence of the club. At the end of the day, the club is believing in me and saying, 'Hey, this year, this is yours now, so go and get it.' It's everything that you want."

    It started just about perfectly. In the Quakes' first game of the season against Sporting KC, he created seven chances and helped set up one of the club's three goals with a secondary assist, running the show from that No. 10 spot. He wasn't quite as prolific in the second game, but still created a big chance for the Quakes in an eventual 2-0 win over Atlanta United. Through two games, the club is delivering, and they're doing so with a Homegrown 20-year-old helping lead the charge in a key position.

    "If you told my 10-year-old self that, one day, when you're 20, you're going to be walking out wearing the No. 10 in front of your family and friends, I'd have the biggest smile on my face," he says. "I have to remind myself of that sometimes. 'Hey, look what I get to do everyday.'"

    There's a certain pride that comes from representing your city, but Tsakiris also had the pleasure of representing his country on a high level in 2025.

  U-20 World Cup - USA v MAR

    How it's going

    As Tsakiris has continued to develop in San Jose, he's caught the eye of the U.S. youth national teams, with his biggest moment coming in the fall's U-20 World Cup. 

    After netting just seven minutes into a 9-1 win over New Caledonia to start the tournament, Tsakiris started the 3-0 win over France as well. He came on as a sub in the final group stage game, setting the stage for his big moment in the first knockout match. Up 1-0 late against a tough Italy team, Tsakiris won a foul on the left-hand side of the box. He proceeded to step up and sneak a free kick into the back of the net, effectively sealing the U.S.'s spot in the next round.

    "It didn't make any sense for me to hit it. None," he says. "Me and Benja [Cremaschi] were standing over the ball, and I was like, 'Hey, I think I can go around the wall with this.' He said he was going to go forward and fake it first, so my mind was just like, 'Okay, once this whistle goes, I'll wait for him to make a step and see where it goes'. 

    "I didn't see it go in, to be honest. I heard it hit the post and saw the net move. It was amazing. To go up 2-0 and put us in that position, what that goal meant, it just felt like everything came together."

    It was a moment of magic from a player who's able to create them, and the Quakes want to see him create even more this season.

  Niko Tsakiris and Timo Werner, San Jose

    Biggest strengths

    The modern No. 10 is very different than previous generations. The game has evolved, and it's evolved quickly. There are no room for passengers in the modern game, which means even the most creative players need to have that bite.

    Tsakiris certainly understands that, having bounced between playing as a 10 and an eight. He has a preference, of course, but that doesn't mean the skillsets can't complement one another.

    "That 10 position, it's not what it used to be," he says. "I do see myself more in the attacking half. I can do the box-to-box stuff, but I feel like I'm more effective in that free-roaming No. 10 spot, just creating moments for the team, whether it's the final ball or off the dribble. That's what my bread and butter is."

    That on-ball part comes easy. Throughout his professional career, Tsakiris has shown vision, the ability to set the tempo, and the skill needed to drive the ball forward and beat players off the dribble. His passing range continues to improve, too, and, if the first few games of this season are any evidence, he's finding new ways to impact games in the final third.

    “Niko is a young player with a lot of promise,” Quakes head coach Bruce Arena said recently of the midfielder. “We think he can be a very good player in this league. He’s going to have those opportunities to continue to play and develop, and hopefully he does well.”

    The biggest area of growth with Tsakiris, though, might just be the mental side. That No. 10 jersey has empowered him, as has his coach's faith. Knowing what Arena has achieved as a head coach makes his praise feel even more special to a young player hoping to achieve things on his own.

    "He's given me the confidence and the green light to go and play and find the game, which, as a No. 10, is everything that you dream of," Tsakiris says. "You want a coach that has this confidence in you to say, 'Hey, go and get the game.' He's been great with me this season."

  U-20 World Cup - USA v ITA

    Room for improvement

    Few players are finished products at 20 and Tsakiris isn't either. There are certainly still aspects of his game he needs to round out.

    The big one, of course, is making a tangible impact on the final third. Tsakiris can do things with the ball, yes, but the aim is to have those things result in goals and assists. Across his 63 MLS games, he has just one goal and four assists and, while it has to be acknowledged that he was played deeper in his first few seasons, a No. 10 needs big numbers to keep hold of that spot in MLS. 

    To his credit, Tsakiris has shown growth in that area of the field to start the season. The big question is whether he can sustain it.

    "We had a good start to the season, but we have 33 games left, so there's a lot of work that needs to be done," he says "For me, it's just the little things that [Arena] keeps telling me to work on. I need to be cleaner in these areas or in these moments, whether it's the final ball or finishing the attack, but I think all of those will just come with repetition and experience on the field.

    "When I'm on the field, goals and assists are big. I haven't had too many of those in my career so far but I think with this new position, those will come."

    The other area Tsakiris is focusing on is his fitness. Throughout his young career, he's dealt with several injuries that have slowed his progress.

    "Health is No. 1," he says. "I've had my fair share of injuries, but I feel like I'm more in-tune with my body than I've ever been."

  LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake

    The next... Diego Luna?

    Ahead of the 2025 season, Diego Luna spoke to GOAL about the honor of being handed the reins by Real Salt Lake. There was pressure, yes, but there was also excitement at the opportunity to grow into being "the guy" for a team that believes in him.

    This season, Tsakiris sees himself in a similar place. He's a young No. 10 seemingly poised for a breakout, largely because he has a team that believes he can do it.

    "I have this bigger role, and it's about being a leader for myself or for the team, whether that's showing it verbally or just by having that bigger role," Tsakiris says. "I want goals and assists, for sure. I don't like to put numbers on it because I think, with the confidence I'm playing with now, goals and assists will come. It's just a matter of time."

    Luna, then, is a pretty good roadmap for Tsakiris, even if the two are slightly different players. In the season he turned 21, Luna won the MLS Young Player of the Year award by scoring eight goals and assisting 12. In the 36 games he'd played prior to that breakout season, he had just five goals and no assists.

    As Tsakiris enters his age 21 season, that's a realistic path for him, especially considering the help that has just arrived to play alongside him.

  San Jose Earthquakes v Sporting Kansas City

    What comes next?

    A new star has arrived in San Jose, one that Tsakiris is thrilled to be playing alongside. Werner didn't earn the nickname "Turbo" for no reason. He's one of the fastest and most dynamic strikers out there, and Tsakiris is the player charged with delivering passes to him.

    "The pedigree he has, the player he is, you always want a guy like that on your team," Tsakiris says. "He's played in so many competitions and has so much experience at the highest level. When we saw the news he was coming, it was a bit of a shock at first, but we're so happy he's here. He's been really great with us, so it'll be exciting to have him as a piece to the puzzle."

    Tsakiris, too, is a piece to the Quakes puzzle, and that's exciting. He hopes this can be his best season yet. It's a long season, but Tsakiris is in for the long haul as he looks to take a major leap forward.

    Along the way, he'll be counting his blessings. It's easy to get caught up in the moment, of course, but, for Tsakiris, there's no forgetting how he got here. Through it all, Tsakiris still knows that his road to this point was something of a miracle, which gives him hope that the road forward will offer plenty more bright spots, too.

    "It's just about taking advantage of every day and recognizing that nothing is guaranteed," he says. "Tomorrow's not guaranteed, so make the most of today. Make the most of what you eat, what you drink. Everything is important, whether it's soccer or life. Whatever it is, just enjoy it, and be the best version of you in that."

