Scouting Niko Tsakiris: How the San Jose Earthquakes midfielder went from miracle child to the No. 10 of his hometown club

Every professional athlete has an "I'm not supposed to be here" story. For the most part, they're all justified. So many things in life have to go right for a person to reach that level in their sport.

Niko Tsakiris has his own version of that story. The difference is, the 20-year-old San Jose Earthquakes midfielder isn’t just fortunate to be a professional - he’s fortunate to be alive.

Long before he was handed the iconic No. 10 for his hometown team, Tsakiris was his family's miracle child. In 2004, Tsakiris' father, Shaun, was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer. One week later, his mother, Nyssa, found out she was pregnant. Doctors were worried about both Shaun and the baby. Three separate tests determined that the baby, if all went well, would be born with Down syndrome. They turned out to be false positives, but even if the baby did make it, there would almost certainly be complications

The baby made it. Tsakiris was born on Father's Day in 2005. Doctors said that the Tsakiris family was lucky to have this child survive, that this was a one-off fluke. In the years since, Tsakiris’ two siblings were born, and all three have emerged as soccer stars.

Those moments aren't lost on Tsakiris. In reality, those moments are the ones that define him and shape his views on soccer and, in truth, on life.

"I think there's just this joy," Tsakiris tells GOAL. "Nothing is guaranteed, and every day counts. With what he and my mom went through, it just gave us this whole different outlook on life...I feel like I could talk forever about it. My family's story is the coolest thing ever. Where we all are right now? For me, that's incredible."

Life, in general, is pretty incredible for Tsakiris right now. After starting to break through with both the Quakes and the U.S. U-20s in 2025, he began 2026 with two big moments. First was a new contract, one that showed the faith the club had in his growth. The second was an even bigger sign of that faith: Tsakiris was given the No. 10. Anyone who follows soccer knows what that means and the responsibility that comes with wearing that specific shirt.

It's no small thing, but also something Tsakiris embraces. He's been living under his own type of pressure his whole life, one that requires him to make the most of every chance he's given, simply because he was so close to not getting a chance at all.

"It's just put this confidence in me, and my siblings as well, where we're all in with this," he says. "The journey, the process, everyone's is different, and everyone has their own path, but good things come to those who work.

"For me to be in the position that I am, wearing the No. 10 at the club, signing a new deal, I've put in my time. I've put in the work, and now I have an opportunity to do so. It's a reminder that good things happen to those who work. Now, everything's in front of me, and that's just really special.

GOAL sat down with Tsakiris to discuss his journey so far and where he wants that journey to take him in the coming years.