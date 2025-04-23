Scott Parker to replace Ange Postecoglou?! Tottenham eye shock move to appoint Burnley boss as Daniel Levy considers alternatives to Australian regardless of Europa League fate
Tottenham are considering a move to appoint Scott Parker as Ange Postecoglou's replacement after a dire Premier League season, per a new report.
- Parker has guided Burnley to promotion
- Daniel Levy reportedly a 'huge fan'
- Postecoglou's future up in the air