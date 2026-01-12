Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Scotland’s 2026 World Cup home kit has officially landed. adidas and the Scottish FA unveiled the new dark navy design on 5 November 2025, with shirts hitting shelves and online stores on 6 November 2025.

The home jersey leans into national pride, with a deep blue base featuring embossed Saltire motifs, a bold nod to Scotland’s famed flag, and a centralised crest that gives it a slightly retro edge. adidas has also thickened the famed Three Stripes on the shoulders, making this iteration feel fresh while staying rooted in tradition.

Already, search demand for Scotland’s kit has soared following the team’s qualification, with retailers reporting massive spikes in interest and enquiries for home tops and replicas.

Replica versions of the home shirt tend to sit around £75 in key markets, with youth and kids’ sizes available for lower prices through official outlets, and options to add custom lettering at checkout.