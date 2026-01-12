+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Scotland 2026 World Cup Home Kit playeradidas
Angelica Daujotas

Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

adidas delivers fresh Scotland looks ahead of a long-awaited World Cup return.

Scotland’s build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is about more than goals and qualifiers - the Tartan Army now has fresh kits to rally behind as their nation prepares for a return to the global stage after 28 years. adidas has officially unveiled Scotland’s new home shirt, and fans are buzzing with interest as the team books its place in the USA, Canada and Mexico showpiece.

From Saltire-inspired home colours to bold away kit leaks, Scotland’s World Cup apparel mix tradition with a modern edge. With demand for the strip spiking dramatically since qualification, here’s your complete breakdown of the Scotland home and away kits, their release timelines and what they’ll cost you.

Shop: Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Scotland 2026 World Cup Home Kitadidas

    Scotland Home Kit

    Scotland’s 2026 World Cup home kit has officially landed. adidas and the Scottish FA unveiled the new dark navy design on 5 November 2025, with shirts hitting shelves and online stores on 6 November 2025.

    The home jersey leans into national pride, with a deep blue base featuring embossed Saltire motifs, a bold nod to Scotland’s famed flag, and a centralised crest that gives it a slightly retro edge. adidas has also thickened the famed Three Stripes on the shoulders, making this iteration feel fresh while staying rooted in tradition.

    Already, search demand for Scotland’s kit has soared following the team’s qualification, with retailers reporting massive spikes in interest and enquiries for home tops and replicas.

    Replica versions of the home shirt tend to sit around £75 in key markets, with youth and kids’ sizes available for lower prices through official outlets, and options to add custom lettering at checkout.

  • Scotland Away Kit

    While the home strip is live and selling fast, Scotland’s 2026 World Cup away kit hasn’t been officially released yet, but plenty of leaks have emerged to give fans a good look at what’s coming. According to reports, the away shirt is expected to launch around March 2026, in line with adidas’ typical World Cup rollout.

    Early images circulating online show a striking ‘Trace Scarlet’ (light coral) base colour paired with navy detailing and thin navy pinstripes, a fresh departure from the usual away palettes. The retro-inspired vibe, likened to Scotland’s 1999 Umbro kit but through an adidas lens, has already sparked lively debate among supporters.

    As with other teams’ away releases, pricing is expected to mirror the home shirt’s structure once official figures are confirmed, with retail tags likely set according to region and retailer. Keep an eye out in Spring 2026 for the full drop and pre-order options.

