'Can happen to anyone' - Saudi Pro League chief assures Neymar he 'wasn't a disappointment' at Al-Hilal despite only scoring one goal across two injury-plagued seasons
Saudi Pro League chief Mohammed Basrawi assured Neymar that his time in the Middle East was not a disappointment.
- Saudi chief backs Neymar after 'disappointing' outing for Al-Hilal
- Made just seven appearances in one-and-a-half years
- Neymar out of Brazil squad with a new thigh injury