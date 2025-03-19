This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neymar Al Hilal 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Can happen to anyone' - Saudi Pro League chief assures Neymar he 'wasn't a disappointment' at Al-Hilal despite only scoring one goal across two injury-plagued seasons

NeymarAl HilalSantos FCSaudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League chief Mohammed Basrawi assured Neymar that his time in the Middle East was not a disappointment.

  • Saudi chief backs Neymar after 'disappointing' outing for Al-Hilal
  • Made just seven appearances in one-and-a-half years
  • Neymar out of Brazil squad with a new thigh injury
