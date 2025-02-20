Sarina Wiegman 'very proud' of Lionesses as England prepare to face Portugal at sold out stadium but admits there are 'a lot more steps forward' to be taken for women's football
England boss Sarina Wiegman is 'very proud' at the strides made in the women's game but believes more progress should be aimed for.
- Wiegman proud of progress in women's football
- England boss still wants more
- Face Portugal in Nations League on Friday