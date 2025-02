This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Santos superhero! Neymar bills himself as Batman in epic ‘I’m back’ message after answering call from boyhood club Neymar Santos FC Brazil Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Neymar has billed himself as Batman while delivering an epic “I’m back” message, with the Brazilian ready to become a superhero again at Santos. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Contract at Al-Hilal terminated

Forward has returned to his roots

Intends to marvel back in Brazil Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match