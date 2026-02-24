Sam Allardyce accuses Mohamed Salah of 'behaving like a big baby' at Liverpool amid worrying goal drought

That has rarely been the case for Salah across his record-shattering spell at Anfield. He is a three-time PFA Player of the Year with four Golden Boots to his name. In total, the prolific winger has found the target on 252 occasions for Liverpool through 429 appearances.

Only two of those efforts have been recorded across his last 14 outings in all competitions. Salah has failed to trouble the target at all in English top-flight competition since netting against Aston Villa on November 1.

The 33-year-old blew his top in December after being restricted to a substitute role, with Liverpool being accused of throwing him under the bus in a testing defence of their title. Salah cut a frustrated figure again when being replaced in the Reds’ dramatic 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

It has been suggested that Salah could be moved on this summer, as Liverpool can demand a fee from any transfer, with questions being asked of his attitude and commitment to the collective cause.