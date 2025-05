This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ryan Reynolds vows Wrexham will be 'aggressive as we can possibly be' in transfer market as Welsh club prepare to 'swim with the big fishes' in the Championship Wrexham Championship Ryan Reynolds has hinted that Wrexham are willing to spend big to compete in the Championship next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham owners were speaking on fan podcast

Reynolds: "We're coming to win"

McElhenney: "I don't know what consolidation means" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask