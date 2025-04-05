This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Wrexham stack 2025Getty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

The Ryan Reynolds effect! Hollywood star watches on as Steven Fletcher, Sam Smith and Jack Marriott down Burton and move Red Dragons another step closer to automatic promotion

S. SmithWrexhamLeague OneWrexham vs BurtonBurtonJ. Marriott

Sam Smith was the star of the show as Wrexham beat Burton 3-0 and inched closer towards automatic promotion into the Championship.

  • Wrexham 3-0 winners in League One
  • Smith scored and won penalty for Red Dragons
  • Old faces Fletcher and Marriott also bagged
