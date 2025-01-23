This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Welcome to Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney rivals want to be ‘villain who ruins Welcome to Wrexham’ but Red Dragons use documentary jealousy as ‘motivational tool’

WrexhamLeague OneM. Howard

Jealous rivals want to be a “villain that ruins Welcome to Wrexham” for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but the Red Dragons use that as motivation.

  • Hollywood co-owners in North Wales
  • Attract plenty of attention around the world
  • Red Dragons accustomed to life in spotlight
