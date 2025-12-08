Getty
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac sell minority Wrexham stake to new Atletico Madrid owners with added funding for stadium redevelopment
Atletico's new owners buy stake in Wrexham
After buying the majority stake in La Liga side Atletico Madrid last month, Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) have now bought minority stakes at Championship side Wrexham. The Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac-owned club confirmed the news on Monday as their official statement read: "Wrexham AFC and co-chairmen, Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, are excited to welcome Apollo Sports Capital, an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO), a global alternative asset manager, as new minority investors in the Club. The investment aligns with Wrexham AFC’s long-term growth strategy and Premier League aspirations, with majority shareholders Mac and Reynolds continuing to oversee the Club as controlling owners.
"As part of the investment, Apollo Sports Capital will also provide financing for the STōK Cae Ras, helping advance the ongoing redevelopment of the stadium, including the new Kop Stand. The redevelopment is a key component of the larger Wrexham Gateway Project, a large-scale regeneration plan to support the city’s connectivity and economic future. The project celebrates Wrexham’s heritage while creating an iconic destination for fans, visitors and the local community."
Hollywood owners excited after new round of investment
Following the sale of the club's stake, Reynolds and Mac issued a joint statement which read: "From day one, we wanted to build a sustainable future for Wrexham Association Football Club. And to do it with a little heart and humour. The dream has always been to take this club to the Premier League while staying true to the town. Growth like that takes world-class partners who share our vision and ambition, and Apollo absolutely does. We have known Al Tylis, the CEO of Apollo Sports Capital, for many years and are thrilled to now have ASC join the Wrexham family as we take the next step forward together."
ASC excited after new association with Wrexham
ASC officials showed excitement after their association with the Championship side, as Apollo Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of ASC Lee Solomon said: "Wrexham is on an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to be a part of it and to support the Club, the Wrexham community and Rob and Ryan. This is a multi-faceted investment where Apollo Sports Capital can provide long-term, patient capital to help Wrexham reach its goals and to contribute to the ongoing revitalisation of the facilities and local economy."
Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson then added: "We’re delighted to welcome Apollo Sports Capital as a new partner in Wrexham’s journey. Their investment represents both confidence in the Club’s direction and commitment to our long-term vision. Together, we will continue to strengthen Wrexham AFC on and off the pitch, building a sustainable future for the Club for our supporters, our community, and the generations to come."
Wrexham stadium upgradation continues
ASC's investment comes just a year after Allyn Family Office made a minority investment in the Welsh club. The additional money will come in handy as it will add up to the fund for the upgrading of the club's iconic home venue, Racecourse Ground.
Last week, The Times reported that the Welsh side received around £18 million ($24m) in funding for their stadium redevelopment project from the state fund. The Red Dragons were first awarded £3.8m ($5m) by Wrexham county borough council a year after Reynolds and Mac completed their stunning takeover of the club in 2021. A second payment of £14m ($18m) was made in September 2025.
Wrexham are working on the construction of a Kop Stand - with the original structure having been flattened some time ago - alongside new floodlights and a convertible ground that will allow the stadium to host international football and rugby matches. As it stands now, the actor duo might not have to pay a single penny for the stadium upgrade.
