'Spend some money!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac urged to splash the cash in January to give Wrexham 'real opportunity' of promotion to Premier League
A rocky start gives way to belief
Despite investing around £33 million ($43m) in fresh talent following their dramatic rise from League One last season, Wrexham began life in the Championship with uncertainty hanging overhead. Early stumbles suggested the learning curve would be steep. But that perception has shifted in recent weeks, and the feeling around North Wales is that momentum is finally starting to build. Even so, the pressure on Reynolds and McElhenney has quietly intensified. Their long-stated ambition is to propel Wrexham all the way to the top flight, and with several traditionally strong Championship clubs, Southampton and Leicester among them, struggling to impose themselves, observers believe the coming window could be crucial.
Goodman: 'This might be their best chance'
Sky Sports analyst Don Goodman has been forthright in his assessment. Speaking to JeffBet, the former Wolves and Sunderland striker urged the club to act decisively but intelligently.
"What you are seeing at the minute is loads of teams that are evenly matched and that gives a real opportunity. It could be that Wrexham might not get a better opportunity," he opined.
Goodman suggested that while the club’s summer activity was sizable, particularly given the volume of new arrivals with Championship experience, January should be about precision, not bulk.
"With that in mind, I think there probably will be money available in January, if necessary," he said. "Their summer recruitment was massive in terms of Championship experience and quantity, a lot of new players came in. If they go and spend money in January, I would expect it to be quality over quantity. I would expect maybe it would be a couple of players brought in that would go straight into the starting eleven and improve them rather than players brought in for the squad.
"When I look at that table, they are one of four teams, from 11th to 14th, on 21 points, which is four points off a play-off spot. I would expect them to have a real go, and spend some money in January."
However, Goodman also warned about the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and added: "I don't know whether financial fair play will kick in and play a part so they'll have to really be careful and get some out before getting some in. But I would expect them to have a go."
CEO Williamson confirms January backing
Any concerns that the owners might hesitate in January were quickly dismissed by Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson, who recently set out the club’s strategy.
Speaking to The Leader, he said: "When you bring in a player in January, you're bringing them in hoping that they have an impact on your current season, but you're also thinking about if they will be ready for the next season. We brought in [Ryan] Longman and [Sam] Smith during the last January transfer window. We did that knowing that Longman had experience in the Championship already, and we felt Smith was a player who was going to be ready for the Championship and to have an impact there.
"You see him coming off the bench having an impact and Longman having some starts and also coming off the bench. That's the type of approach that you would take in January [looking at] who can help us in the Championship but also help us for when we arrive to the Premier League."
What comes next?
Under Phil Parkinson, Wrexham have become one of the most progressive clubs in the EFL. Three promotions in quick succession have transformed expectations, with Reynolds and McElhenney eyeing the Premier League as their long-term destination. The Championship’s congested mid-table has kept Wrexham in touch with the frontrunners, quietly helping sustain belief. They resume their league journey on November 22 against Ipswich.
