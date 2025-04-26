Ryan Reynolds can't hide his feelings as Wycombe defeat leaves Wrexham on brink of promotion to Championship ahead of crunch Charlton clash
Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was spotted celebrating after Wycombe's defeat left his side on the brink of another promotion.
- Reynolds thrilled as Wycombe lose to Leyton Orient
- Wrexham take on Charlton at home on Saturday
- On the verge of securing historic third consecutive promotion