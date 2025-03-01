This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Every single f*cking week!' - Ryan Reynolds says crying Rob McElhenney called him at 3am in blind panic about money they're 'bleeding' by owning Wrexham as Hollywood duo make 'act now' plea to fans Wrexham League One Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have urged fans to 'act now' by buying the club kits amid claims they are 'bleeding' money.

Kits on sale with 50 percent off

Reynolds points to transfer activity & new stand