This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Richard Martin

'I choose the answers!' - Ruben Amorim has uncomfortable exchange with journalist over Andre Onana's future after massive errors prompt Man Utd transfer decision

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimA. OnanaEuropa LeagueManchester United vs Lyon

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim fired back at a journalist when asked whether he wanted to sign a replacement goalkeeper for Andre Onana.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Coach faced off with reporter
  • He was asked if he needs to replace Onana
  • Amorim said: 'We need to improve every position'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match