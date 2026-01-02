Ruben Amorim definitively rules OUT Man Utd January exits to leave Kobbie Mainoo & Joshua Zirkzee in transfer limbo

United visit historic rivals Leeds on Sunday in what will be Amorim's first trip to Elland Road. There is deep-seated dislike between the two clubs despite them not meeting on many occasions in the 21st century due to Leeds' long spell outside the top flight. The coach is expecting a hostile atmosphere but he insisted the players, including the inexperienced youngsters who he has had to call upon recently such as Bendito Mantato, Shea Lacey and Jack Fletcher, had to rise to the challenge.

The United boss said: "I heard that it’s a big derby, great environment, big rivalry, but every game in Premier League is so tough. It’s one more game, I know it means a lot to the fans but we need to go there and try to win. They have a lot of pace and sometimes we struggle with pace. We prove that we can win any game in any situation in every context. We will try to do that.

"It’s different. I never experienced this one. Different environment, different culture, but the noise is going to be big. It’s hard to compare different cultures, different histories. When you play for Manchester United you need to be ready for everything. You guys have the best league in the world, every game is a lot of draws, you never understand what is going to happen.

"We look to everything, but they [young players] need to be prepared. You can see the squad, it’s impossible to stretch the players we don’t have. I try to put a team ready to cope with that and read the game to help them. They have to be ready. It’s a game in a hostile environment but they need to be ready."