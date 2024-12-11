Manchester United FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'There's a lot to do' - Ruben Amorim outlines Man Utd's transfer plans after revelation that most of Red Devils squad is up for sale

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimTransfersPremier League

Ruben Amorim has outlined his plans for Manchester United amid talk the club is open to offers for half of the squad.

  • Amorim revealed his transfer strategy
  • Man Utd open to offers for host of players
  • Red Devils to face Viktoria Plzen in Europa League
