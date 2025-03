This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images ‘It’s bad’ – Ruben Amorim delivers ‘honest’ assessment of Man Utd but claims to have ‘future’ transfer vision Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League Ruben Amorim provided an 'honest' assessment of Manchester United's performance as he outlined 'future' transfer vision. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amorim's honest opinion on Man Utd's performance

Man Utd have won one game in their last five outings

Man Utd face Arsenal on Sunday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN ARS Match preview